Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.51). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,952 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,560,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,564. The company has a market capitalization of $422.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.43. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.