Internet Computer Price Reaches $141.22 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $141.22 or 0.00405097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $17.50 billion and $599.75 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00051826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00185944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00759508 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

