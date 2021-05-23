Venus Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $309.64 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $25.44 or 0.00072967 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $254.84 million and approximately $309.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 77.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,004.83 or 1.00411686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,018,460 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

