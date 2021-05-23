Ccore Price Down 58.8% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $24,695.01 and $84.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.22 or 0.00846839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.93 or 0.07859515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

