Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 1,743,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

