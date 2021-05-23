Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 290.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $316.23. 13,600,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $2,484,114.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,311.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

