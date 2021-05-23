Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 790.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 93,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.72.

WMT traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

