Simmons Bank Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.