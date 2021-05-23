D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 20,407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,147,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

