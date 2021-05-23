Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.50 million.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. 263,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

TUFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.17.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

