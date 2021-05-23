Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

UPS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,927,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

