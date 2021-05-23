NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 12-month low of $178.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
