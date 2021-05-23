NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 12-month low of $178.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.62.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

