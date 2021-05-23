SUN Price Tops $16.89 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $85.51 million and approximately $58.60 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $16.89 or 0.00048395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,528 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

