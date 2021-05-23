Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 255,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,603 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.