Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE has been the topic of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FPE stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €34.65 ($40.76). The stock had a trading volume of 6,101 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.41.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

