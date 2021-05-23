Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $49.72 Average PT from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.72.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. 1,476,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,395. Ventas has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

