Iron Financial LLC Invests $341,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 718 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.08.

ADBE traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

