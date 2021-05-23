PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $10.99 on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,303.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,994.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

