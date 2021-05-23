Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $146 million-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.13 million.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 375,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,254. The company has a market capitalization of $384.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

