Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 24,867 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

