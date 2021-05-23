Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 256 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

