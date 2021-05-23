Litecoin Hits One Day Volume of $6.76 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.54 billion and approximately $6.76 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $142.99 or 0.00411387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.