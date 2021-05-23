Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.35 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $552.03 or 0.01588216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 52.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.35 billion and approximately $6.22 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,758.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00427815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044040 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001407 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003634 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,744,356 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

