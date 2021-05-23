DoYourTip (DYT) Market Capitalization Tops $437,843.03

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $437,843.03 and $11,079.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00090754 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.05 or 0.00612938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

