Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 2,753,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $20,800,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

