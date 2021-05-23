Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $20.04

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,662. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

