Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

