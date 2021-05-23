Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0348 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $11.83 million and $1.50 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00058286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00836973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.77 or 0.07831526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077783 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

