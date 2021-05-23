Brokerages Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). New Jersey Resources posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NJR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 433,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,688,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $9,142,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

