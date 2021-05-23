Davinci Coin (DAC) One Day Volume Hits $5.13 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Davinci Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and $5.13 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

