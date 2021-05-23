Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,047,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

