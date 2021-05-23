Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.8% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,330,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,901,112. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.