The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. 448,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,253. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.91.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

