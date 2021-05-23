MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 63,159 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,162.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 9,326,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

