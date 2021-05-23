Harvey Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 59,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,120,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $559,553,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

