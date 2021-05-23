PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50.
In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
