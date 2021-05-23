PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.50.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Insiders have sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

