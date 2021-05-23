The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,083 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Crown Castle International worth $96,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,211. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

