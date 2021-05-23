Keybank National Association OH Purchases 41,111 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $31,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,472,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

