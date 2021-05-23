srnArt Gallery One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,265.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $791,960.41 and approximately $34,265.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00407782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00186949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00753400 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

