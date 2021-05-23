Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $31.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,301,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 1,002,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.59, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

