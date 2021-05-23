Brokerages Set Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) PT at $57.29

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.75. 137,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. Talend has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Talend by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Talend by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.