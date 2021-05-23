Bridge Oracle Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Bridge Oracle has a total market cap of $39.47 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 96.1% lower against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00407782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00186949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.39 or 0.00753400 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

