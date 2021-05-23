Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

PG remained flat at $$138.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,160,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.68 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

