D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $50.84 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $50,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in 3M by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,029,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,700. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 12 month low of $144.60 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.