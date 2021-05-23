Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,556.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.28. 1,223,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,634. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

