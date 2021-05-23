Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

