Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,482 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

