Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 520,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

