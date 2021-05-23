Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 82,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 186,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

