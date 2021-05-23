Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.82. 16,578,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,504,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

